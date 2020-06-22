English
Indonesia
Football
La Liga Santander

Zidane passes Del Bosque for second-most wins as Real Madrid coach

Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane moved clear of Vicente del Bosque to sit alone in second place for wins as Real Madrid coach thanks to Sunday's 2-1 success over Real Sociedad. 

Sergio Ramos’ penalty was followed by a Karim Benzema goal to lift Madrid above rivals Barcelona and top of the LaLiga table despite Mikel Merino's late strike. 

The win was Zidane's 134th as Madrid coach, moving him past Del Bosque (133) and only behind Miguel Munoz (357). 

Now in his second stint at the helm of the club, Zidane's 134 wins have come in 202 games in charge. 

With eight games left in the league season, Madrid are above Barcelona thanks to their superior head-to-head record. 

Zidane is aiming to win a second LaLiga title as Madrid coach to add to three Champions League crowns, among numerous other trophies. 

