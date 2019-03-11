Zidane not interested in Real Madrid rifts

Zinedine Zidane wiped the slate clean for Isco and Marcelo upon returning to Real Madrid and insisted transfer discussions are not a priority.

France legend Zidane has been lured back to the Santiago Bernabeu just 10 months after leading the club to a third straight Champions League triumph.

Santiago Solari was moved aside on Monday after a tumultuous spell as Julen Lopetegui's successor.

The Argentine presided over disappointing exits from the Champions League and Copa del Rey and seemingly struggled to maintain healthy relationships with his players, with little-used stars Isco and Marcelo reportedly at the centre of rifts in the squad.

The pair - who have respectively started five and 12 matches in LaLiga this season – were both regulars during Zidane's highly successful first spell in charge and the 46-year-old has resolved not to judge them on what transpired under other regimes.

"The players here have won a lot," Zidane said when asked about Isco and Marcelo.

"I'm not going to get into what happened between other people. I just want to get back to the squad, work with them and do things right."

Gareth Bale is one of several players linked with a move away from Madrid amid suggestions an overhaul of the squad could take place at the end of the season.

Eden Hazard is believed to be in the club's sights as a possible replacement while rumours have emerged claiming Cristiano Ronaldo is being lined up for a reunion with Zidane.

Those discussions, however, will have to wait.

"We all know Cristiano, one of the best players in this club's history," Zidane said.

"But today is not for talking about these things. Right now I'm not thinking about signings.

"I'm very happy to be back at the club and I'm only thinking about the 11 games we have left. We will have time to look at the rest."