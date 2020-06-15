We'll take it slowly – Zidane won't rush Asensio return

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is planning to "take it slowly" with Marco Asensio, but said the midfielder would have a role to play this season.

Asensio was an unused substitute as Madrid returned to action with a 3-1 LaLiga victory over Eibar on Sunday.

The 24-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season but is now available for Madrid, who moved back within two points of rivals and league leaders Barcelona.

Zidane has no plans to rush Asensio, but said he would be using the Spain international.

"We're happy to have Marco back available and we'll take it slowly," he said.

"We have lots of players, Asensio is in good shape and I'm going to use him. I wasn't able to today, but there are other games to come and he has to be ready just like any other player.

"I'll be counting on him."

Madrid are in action again with a clash against Valencia on Thursday.