Vidal 'very happy' at Barcelona amid Inter links

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal insisted he was happy at the LaLiga club amid links with a move to Inter.

Vidal, 32, is reportedly a target for Inter, where he could reunite with former Juventus head coach Antonio Conte.

But the Chile international, who is contracted at Camp Nou until 2021, said he was happy to be at Barcelona.

"I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, of course I want to continue. Now I am more prepared than ever," Vidal said during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.

"I am happy, there is a good group and I have great friends in the dressing room."

LaLiga is nearing a resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic, having been suspended in March.

Vidal said he was ready to go with Barcelona chasing the LaLiga title and Champions League crown.

"I feel very well physically, better than ever. In all my career I never had so much time to prepare myself," the midfielder said.

"We made a plan to the maximum to extend my career as much as possible.

"I feel prepared for what is coming, both the Champions League and LaLiga."