Van de Beek's agent unworried about midfielder's future amid Madrid, Man Utd links

Donny van de Beek's agent insisted he was unworried about the Ajax midfielder's future, saying there was still plenty of interest in the Netherlands international.

Van de Beek has been linked with a move away from the Eredivisie giants, with Real Madrid and Manchester United reportedly interested.

The 22-year-old's agent, Guido Albers, said while the transfer market may be different after the coronavirus pandemic, Van de Beek's future is not a concern.

"It will all be different, but I also have to be realistic," he told Voetbal International on Tuesday.

"It also creates opportunities at clubs that perhaps thought they had no chance anymore and are now knocking on the door.

"I'm not worried about Donny."

Albers was unwilling to go into detail about which clubs wanted Van de Beek, but said the interest had been ongoing.

"The interest has been, and that is also known, for a long time and from several clubs," he said.

"We will see what will come out of that in the coming weeks. I dare not say anything about it at the moment.

"I can't say anything about it because a number of things are just confidential. The situation will have changed per club and we have to look closely at that."