Valverde hails amazingly competitive Messi

Ernesto Valverde lauded the competitiveness of Lionel Messi as he named the Barcelona superstar's finest asset.

Messi is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, having won five Ballons d'Or and 32 titles with LaLiga giants Barcelona.

The skilful 31-year-old attacker – Barca's all-time leading scorer – is enjoying another prolific campaign thanks to 21 goals in all competitions, including a league-high 15 in LaLiga.

Speaking about Messi to Barca TV, head coach Valverde said: "What I'd most highlight about Leo Messi is his huge sense of responsibility for the team. It shows in every game in every competition.

"What he does is not only difficult, but he does it again and again … That takes enormous mental strength.

"I have never known anyone with such an amazing competitive spirit."

Barcelona, who are three points ahead of Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, return to action away to Getafe on Sunday.