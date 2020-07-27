Valencia appoint former Watford coach Gracia

Valencia have appointed Javi Gracia as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

Gracia replaces Voro, who served as interim coach in the closing weeks of the LaLiga season after Albert Celades was sacked last month.

A run of one win in five matches following the campaign's June restart saw Celades dismissed, with sporting director Cesar Sanchez then also resigning.

Results only marginally improved under Voro - formerly Celades' assistant - as Valencia took seven points from their remaining six matches.

The club have therefore moved to instead appoint Gracia, who was last in work at Watford.

The 50-year-old, who also coached Osasuna and Rubin Kazan, led Watford to the 2018-19 FA Cup final but was sacked last September early in a campaign that concluded with the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League.