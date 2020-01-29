Suso leaves Milan for Sevilla

Milan have allowed Spanish winger Suso to leave on an 18-month loan to Sevilla, who will be required to purchase him outright if certain objectives are met during his stay.

Suso, 26, joined the Rossoneri from Liverpool in 2015 and has been a prominent member of the first-team squad over the past three-and-a-half years.

The Spain international had played in 16 of Milan's 21 Serie A matches this term, scoring one and setting up another two.

Milan were said to have valued Suso at €40million in pre-season, but his underwhelming form this term is seemingly reflected by the reported €25m purchase option for Sevilla.

The move sees Suso reunited with Julen Lopetegui, the coach who handed the former Cadiz youngster his first Spain cap and also worked with him in La Roja's youth setup.

Suso will be expected to compete with Nolito, Lucas Ocampos, Rony Lopes and Munir El Haddadi for a spot in the starting XI.

He joins a Sevilla squad that sits third in LaLiga with 38 points, five adrift of second-placed Barcelona.