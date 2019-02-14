Simeone's Atleti highlights as coach signs new deal

Diego Simeone has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid that will see him complete a decade in charge of the club.

The contract ties the Argentinian to Atleti until 2022 and extends a relationship that has brought great success to the LaLiga club.

From a pair of Europa League victories to a shock Spanish top-flight triumph in 2013-14, Simeone has turned Atletico into consistent challengers in all competitions.

As Rojiblancos fans look forward to three more years of Simeone's leadership, we take a look back at some of his best moments in the role.

EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL 2012

Simeone did not take long to collect his first piece of silverware after replacing Gregorio Manzano in the December of the 2011-12 campaign, winning the Europa League later that season. Following victories over Lazio, Besiktas and Hannover in the knockout stages, the semi-final and final were all-Spanish affairs. A 5-2 aggregate victory over Valencia in the last four sealed Atleti's place in the final in Bucharest, where Radamel Falcao scored twice in a 3-0 win against Athletic Bilbao.

COPA DEL REY FINAL 2013

The 2012-13 season kicked off with a UEFA Super Cup victory over Chelsea and saw Atleti achieve their best league finish for 17 years, ending the campaign in third. But the highlight of the season came as the club ended a 21-year wait for glory in the Copa del Rey. After falling behind to a Cristiano Ronaldo goal against local rivals Real Madrid, Diego Costa forced extra time and Miranda netted in the additional period to leave Atletico lifting the cup at the Santiago Bernabeu.

LALIGA 2013-14

Atletico had not won LaLiga since 1996 but, after a closely fought campaign between themselves, Barcelona and Madrid, the title race came down to a clash with the Catalans on the final weekend. Simeone's men headed to Camp Nou with a three-point advantage over Barca at the summit but fell behind to an Alexis Sanchez goal in the first half that sent the home side top. Diego Godin headed in from a corner four minutes into the second half to clinch a 10th league crown for Atleti.

EL DERBI

The triumphs of previous seasons saw Atletico earn a reputation for enjoying some of their biggest successes on enemy territory and it has been a similar story in their LaLiga derby clashes with Madrid during Simeone's reign. Atleti have not lost in the league at the Bernabeu since December 2012, winning two and drawing four of those matches.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALS

Alongisde Atletico's league triumph in 2013-14 they embarked on a surprise run to the Champions League final, knocking out AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea along the way, but they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Madrid in the Lisbon decider. Simeone's team would have another bite at Champions League glory two years later, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich their respective quarter and semi-final victims, only to come up against Los Blancos in the final once more and lose on penalties at San Siro.

EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL 2018

Simeone has since laid his hands on more European silverware in the shape of a second Europa League victory of his tenure. Opponents Marseille lost star man Dimitri Payet to injury early in Lyon and Atleti went on to claim a comfortable 3-0 victory, thanks to a brace from Antoine Griezmann and a late strike from Gabi.