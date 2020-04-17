Setien: Neymar or Lautaro? Both of them!

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien was unwilling to choose between Neymar and Lautaro Martinez, saying it would be good to have both.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Inter forward Martinez have been linked with moves to the LaLiga giants.

Neymar only left Barca for PSG less than three years ago, while Martinez has starred for Inter this season.

But, asked who would be better for Barca, Setien told El Larguero on Thursday: "Both of them, because they are good players."

Neymar made a €222million move to PSG from Barcelona in 2017, but has regularly been linked with a return.

Setien, whose team were top of LaLiga when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, said it would be tough to bring the Brazil international back to Camp Nou.

"All the great players, how can I not like them?" he said.

"Neymar is one of them, but as things are, you have to consider what is possible and what is not possible.

"We know that these footballers cost a lot of money and that it is not easy to bring them."