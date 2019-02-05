English
Scaloni: I haven't spoken to Messi for a while

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni revealed it had been a while since he last spoke to superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi, 31, last played for the national team at the 2018 World Cup, but is widely expected to make his return in March.

However, Scaloni refused to give anything away when talking about Messi – who is battling a thigh injury – on Monday.

"I have not talked to Messi for a while now," he said, via Ole.

"He has a match in a few days and we'll see if he can play."

Ahead of a Copa America campaign later this year, Argentina are scheduled to face Venezuela and Morocco in friendlies next month.

Messi is enjoying another fine season for Barcelona, scoring 29 goals in 27 games in all competitions.

