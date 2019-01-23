Sala search focused on possible use of life raft

The search and rescue effort for the missing plane that carried Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala is focused on a scenario whereby those on board made it to a life raft after landing on water.

Sala, who was confirmed as Cardiff's record signing on Saturday after opting to leave Ligue 1 side Nantes, was on a private aircraft that disappeared near the Channel Islands on Monday, the French Civil Aviation Authority confirmed.

Following a search throughout Tuesday, Guernsey Police stated that "the chances of survival are at this stage, unfortunately, slim" if the aircraft did land on water.

The resumption of search activity was confirmed at 07:30 GMT on Wednesday, with two planes searching a targeted area.

Guernsey Police went on to outline that four possible outcomes were guiding the operation, including those on board not making contact after either landing elsewhere or landing on water and being picked up by a passing ship.

Listing the other theoretical outcomes, the police update continued: "3. They landed on water and made it into the life raft we know was on board.

"4. The aircraft broke up on contact with the water, leaving them in the sea.

"Our search area is prioritised on the life raft option. More updates as information becomes available."

Floral tributes have been laid outside Cardiff City Stadium, while Nantes supporters staged a vigil in Sala's honour on Tuesday evening.

Nantes' Coupe de France fixture against Entente SSG, which was set to be played on Wednesday, has been postponed.