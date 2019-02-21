Ronaldo: I've won five Champions Leagues, Atletico have zero

Cristiano Ronaldo responded to Juventus' loss against Atletico Madrid by reminding everyone he had won the Champions League five times, while the Spaniards are yet to lift the trophy.

The former Real Madrid forward experienced an unhappy return to the Spanish capital as Diego Simeone's Atletico claimed a 2-0 first-leg lead in their round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

At one point during the game, Ronaldo responded to the predictable heckles he received at the Wanda Metropolitano by holding up his hand to indicate the number of Champions League titles he had won – four with Madrid and one with Manchester United.

And Ronaldo reiterated that figure when he breezed through the post-match mixed zone after the match.

"I won five Champions Leagues and these guys zero," he told reporters while holding up his hand.