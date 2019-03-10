Real Valladolid 1 Real Madrid 4: Benzema at the double as Solari's men battle to win

Real Madrid recovered from a shambolic first half to claim a 4-1 LaLiga victory over Real Valladolid in what could prove a farewell win for head coach Santiago Solari.

Following the home defeats to Barcelona and Ajax that ended their hopes of major honours this season, Madrid had already benefitted from a missed penalty and two disallowed Valladolid goals at the Jose Zorrilla before Anuar gave the hosts a 29th-minute lead.

But Raphael Varane was gifted an equaliser and Karim Benzema headed Los Blancos into a two-goal lead in the 59th minute, having dispatched a spot-kick eight minutes earlier.

Casemiro was sent off nine minutes from time for third-place Madrid, although Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric slotted in a fine fourth – taking attention away from speculation Jose Mourinho could replace Solari in the coming days, at least temporarily.