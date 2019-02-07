Real Betis 2 Valencia 2: Cheryshev and Gameiro secure stunning turnaround

Kevin Gameiro inspired a late comeback as Valencia battled to a 2-2 draw in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Real Betis.

Loren Moron put Betis ahead on the stroke of half-time and Valencia were left with a tall task when goalkeeper Jaume Domenech allowed veteran winger Joaquin to score direct from a corner.

Head coach Marcelino responded by sending on Gameiro and the French striker crossed for Denis Cheryshev to head Los Che back into the tie.

Then, in stoppage time, Gameiro slid in a second – and potentially crucial – away goal from Rodrigo Moreno's cutback.