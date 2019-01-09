Ramos reaches 100 career goals

Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for club and country.

Real Madrid captain Ramos opened the scoring for his side in a Copa del Rey first-leg clash at home to Leganes on Wednesday.

Scoring from the spot means centre-back Ramos has now reached three figures during his professional career.

Ramos has taken over penalty duties for Madrid since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A champions Juventus.

The 32-year-old has scored four times in 18 LaLiga appearances and is on track to beat his best return of seven strikes.

Spain defender Ramos was also on the scoresheet in the Club World Cup final last month, netting in a 4-1 win over Al Ain.