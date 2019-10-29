Postponed Clasico is Barcelona's fault - Laporta

Barcelona are responsible for the postponement of the Clasico against Real Madrid, according to the Catalan club's former president Joan Laporta.

The clash between the two LaLiga rivals was scheduled to be held on Saturday but the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to reschedule the fixture due to civil unrest in Catalonia.

Both clubs agreed to push the game back to December 18 and the RFEF accepted the proposal, but LaLiga responded by stating it was considering legal action over the decision.

Laporta, who was the president of Barca between 2003 and 2014, believes the match should have been played as initially planned.

"Yes, [I would've played] the game on Saturday because if Real Madrid wanted to play then I don't see the problem," he said.

"The powers that be wanted to magnify what was happening for political reasons. [Barcelona] were mistaken because they criminalised a movement and put politics ahead of a football match that always has political connotations. It's always been like this.

"They've played a game with the powers that rule football to make people from Barcelona and everyone look bad. LaLiga made a strong move for it not to be played.

"LaLiga had political interests to magnify a certain situation and exaggerate what happened. It's the worst way of getting past what is happening. Barcelona are guilty in this situation."

With neither Barca nor Madrid in action, Granada went top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Real Betis.