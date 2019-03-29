Pique compares wins over Real Madrid to sex

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique compared winning away to bitter LaLiga rivals Real Madrid to sex.

Barca enjoyed great success against Madrid in the past month, emerging victorious at the Santiago Bernabeu twice in the space of a week.

Pique's Barca blitzed Madrid 3-0 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on February 27 before returning to the Spanish capital three days later and winning 1-0 in LaLiga.

Asked how many times he had sex this month, Pique cheekily told Movistar+ show 'La Resistencia': "Do those times at the Santiago Bernabeu count?"

Barca – preparing for next month's Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester United – are 10 points clear atop LaLiga heading into Saturday's derby against Espanyol.

The Spanish champions will also contest their sixth successive Copa del Rey final against Valencia.