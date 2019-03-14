Mourinho: Perfect reunion for Zidane and Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho has described the reunion of Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid as "perfect".

Having coached the Spanish giants between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho had been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu to replace Santiago Solari, who was sacked following Madrid's Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax.

Former club chief Ramon Calderon revealed to Love Sport Radio that president Florentino Perez preferred Mourinho, but pressure from the senior leaders in the Madrid locker room, including captain Sergio Ramos, swayed him towards Zidane.

The Portuguese, who was dismissed as Manchester United manager in December 2018, has given Zidane his endorsement by backing the Frenchman to "show how good he is."