Molina set to play past 40! Spanish striker swaps LaLiga clubs

Jorge Molina is set to play on past his 40th birthday in LaLiga after the veteran striker joined Granada from Getafe.

Granada announced on Tuesday they have signed the 38-year-old for the next two seasons.

Molina, who only turned professional at the age of 25 when he joined Poli Ejido, has since played for Elche, Real Betis and Getafe, where he spent the last four years.

He scored five goals in LaLiga in the 2019-20 season, starting 23 games as Getafe finished eighth in the top flight, one place behind Granada.

Granada said on their website that Molina, born in April 1982, has joined on a free transfer in a deal lasting until June 2022, and would be presented on Wednesday.