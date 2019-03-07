Messi-less Barca fall to Girona in Catalan Super Cup

Barcelona were without Lionel Messi and a host of stars in their 1-0 defeat against Girona in the Catalan Super Cup.

Messi was rested for Wednesday's fixture, which featured the two best ranked Catalan clubs from LaLiga, as Cristhian Stuani downed the league leaders.

The likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Gerard Pique and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were missing – Ernesto Valverde handing debuts to new signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse and Moussa Wague.

Barca's line-up did include Malcom, Samuel Umtiti, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jasper Cillessen midweek.

But Barca – who edged Espanyol on penalties last year – succumbed to Stuani's second-half penalty in Sabadell.