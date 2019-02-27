Messi can do what he wants, as long as he wants - Iniesta

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta thinks the Argentine superstar will continue to lead the way at the top of football for "as long as he wants".

Messi, 31, has scored 33 goals across all competitions and leads the way for the European Golden Shoe this season, evidence he is showing little signs of slowing down.

In LaLiga, he has again been the star man in Barca's surge to the top of the table, netting 25 times in 23 appearances while continuously putting in match-winning performances.

He again starred in Saturday's 4-2 triumph at Sevilla, scoring a hat-trick as Barca twice came from behind to win.

And Iniesta expects Messi to keep on dominating games until he eventually opts to call it a day.

"I continue to enjoy his game," Iniesta - who now plays for Vissel Kobe - told DAZN. "He is and remains an exceptional player who makes the difference.

"He scores more goals than anyone else and still gives a lot of assists. He can do whatever he wants, as long as he wants."

While Messi remains vital in attack, Barca are also blessed with one of the world's best goalkeepers, with Iniesta a big admirer of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"He is an extraordinary person," Iniesta said. "We always sat next to each other on the team bus and had a very good relationship. Marc-Andre is a phenomenal guy.

"For me, he is definitely one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He plays a spectacular season and makes a very safe impression.

"He has quick reflexes and instinctively almost always does everything right. He's also strong on the ball. I think his playing style will be the benchmark for the coming years."