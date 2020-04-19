Martinez provides positive update on Hazard recovery

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has revealed Eden Hazard is recovering well from ankle surgery and believes he will "return stronger".

Real Madrid forward Hazard fractured his right ankle during a 1-0 LaLiga defeat at Levante in February, having recovered from a similar injury sustained in a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain in November.

The former Chelsea playmaker underwent surgery in the United States before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martinez gave a positive update on Hazard's condition amid uncertainty over when Madrid will be back in action.

The Spaniard told Belgian media: "I know he is recovering well. He is not far from running again and there are no complications.

"Everything went well with the operation, but you also hope that everything goes well in the four to five weeks afterwards without complications, and there were none."

He added: "We know he will return stronger. We were also fortunate, of course, to have his surgery take place just before the coronavirus outbreak.

"Otherwise he would not be able to travel or be treated outside of Madrid. I have a positive feeling that Eden will be back soon."