Madrid's Sergio Ramos becomes highest scoring defender in LaLiga history

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos became the highest scoring defender in LaLiga history on Sunday.

Ramos took his career tally in Spain's top flight to 68 goals after converting a penalty as Madrid moved top of LaLiga with a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad.

Madrid broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half courtesy of Ramos, who sent Alex Remiro the wrong way from the penalty spot following a foul on Vinicius Junior.

Ramos equalled his best-ever LaLiga goals haul of seven, while surpassing former Barcelona defender Ronald Koeman on the all-time list.

The 34-year-old Ramos then hobbled off on the hour-mark after taking a knock to his knee, before Karim Benzema doubled Madrid's lead 10 minutes later.

Mikel Merino's thunderous strike gave Sociedad hope with seven minutes remaining, but Madrid held on to replace Barca atop the table through 30 rounds.

Ramos, who emerged from boyhood club Sevilla's youth system in 2004, joined Madrid in 2005.

Since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spain skipper has won 21 major honours – including four LaLiga titles and as many Champions League crowns.

Ramos is also a two-time European Championship winner and World Cup champion.