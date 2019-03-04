Madrid fans a disgrace - Bale agent

Real Madrid's fans are "a disgrace" according to Gareth Bale's agent, who insists his client "isn't going anywhere" despite speculation over his future.

Bale was booed by his own fans as he left the field in the 61st minute of a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Barcelona on Saturday, following a performance in which he touched the ball just 20 times.

The defeat ended a torrid week for Bale and Madrid, who also lost to Barca in the Copa del Rey, with the former Tottenham man refusing to celebrate after scoring in a 2-1 win over Levante prior to those defeats.

The Welshman's agent, Jonathan Barnett, defended his player, telling Sky Sports News: "This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come. Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves.

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace.

"In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He's one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet."

Barnett moved to dispel rumours that Bale's failure to learn Spanish had created a divide between him and his team-mates, claiming there was no reason for the player to seek a move away from the club he joined in August 2013 for €100million.

"Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he's happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players," said Barnett.

"The people writing these things know nothing about him.

"There has not been one single discussion about Gareth leaving Madrid. He isn't going anywhere this summer. Despite what's been reported, he's content, he wants to stay at Real and they want him."