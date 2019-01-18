Madrid derby kick-off confirmed for February 9

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid in the last LaLiga derby between the sides this season on February 9, it has been confirmed.

Diego Simeone's side are proving Barcelona's main rivals for the title, although the defending champions are five points clear at the top.

Atletico and Madrid, who are fourth in the table, played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture in September, with kick-off in next month's return set for 16.15 local time.

Simeone's men triumphed 4-2 after extra time when the Madrid clubs met in the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the season.