Liverpool missed out on Martin Odegaard, former boss reveals

Martin Odegaard had offers to join Liverpool or Ajax for this season, according to Leonid Slutsky.

Norway international Odegaard joined Real Sociedad on loan from Real Madrid back in July and has impressed for a side sitting fourth in LaLiga.

The highly rated midfielder signed for Madrid in 2015 but has played just 32 minutes for them in LaLiga, spending the majority of his time away from the club on loan deals.

Last year he played for Slutsky at Eredivisie side Vitesse and his former boss has revealed Premier League giants Liverpool were among those who missed out when Odegaard decided his next move.

"His time at Vitesse has been important to him," Slutsky told EFE.

"He was one of the best players in the Eredivisie and had many offers. Not only from Real Sociedad, but also from Liverpool and Ajax.

"It is an honour to have had a share in the growth of Martin.

"He was in the gym every day and was very careful about his nutrition. He is a super professional, almost a robot. Martin is one of the best professionals I have seen in my life."

Odegaard, now 21, is being tipped to finally break into the Madrid team when he returns to Los Blancos.

"I'm sure Odegaard is ready to play for Real Madrid," Slutsky added.

"He already plays at the highest level and if Real gives him the chance, Martin will win a starting place."