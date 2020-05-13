Klopp prefers Messi over 'perfect' Ronaldo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, even though he said the Juventus star was close to a "perfect player".

Barcelona great Messi and Ronaldo are widely considered two of the greatest players of all-time, although just who is better continues to be debated.

While Klopp prefers Messi, the German paid tribute to both for their era of dominance, which has seen them win 11 of the past 12 Ballons d'Or.

Klopp lauded Ronaldo's physical build, but said Messi was able to produce his magic while making it look so easy.

"For me Messi, but I couldn't admire Ronaldo more than I do already," he told YouTube channel freekickerz.

"The explanation is the following. We've played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend.

"But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on. If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo's height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn't be any better.

"And on the other side there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player.

"It's really difficult therefore, but what both have in common is that both have left their footprints for such a long time.

"There are also some younger players who have a similar potential, but to do that over this time period is even more incredible."