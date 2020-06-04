Kanoute urges LaLiga to throw full weight behind battle to end 'virus' of racism

Former Sevilla striker Frederic Kanoute has called on LaLiga to throw its full support behind the battle to eradicate the "virus" of racism.

Demonstrations have been taking place across the United States and beyond in support of the late George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Over the weekend, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho was one of four players in the Bundesliga who displayed anti-racism gestures and messages following Floyd's death.

LeBron James, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Lewis Hamilton and Coco Gauff are among the other prominent stars to have spoken out in the wake of Floyd's death.

LaLiga is set to resume this month after a lengthy enforced suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kanoute welcomed the return of top-flight football in Spain amid the COVID-19 crisis but says racism is a battle LaLiga must tackle head on.

"I'm looking forward [to LaLiga's return] and I don't want to break the positive mood but just to remind, first, many people have struggled with this virus [COVID-19], so our thoughts and hugs from LaLiga to these people who have struggled with the virus," said Kanoute, who was speaking at a LaLiga ambassadors' news conference.

"But also, I wanted to remark there is another virus, unfortunately, which is called racism.

"And we see that there are still other people who are struggling with this other virus which is very bad too.

"I expect from us and LaLiga to support all the actions in order not to tolerate any racism gesture anymore, on the pitch and away from the pitch. I just wanted to send this little message."

LaLiga is due to restart on June 11 with the Sevilla derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, with the campaign to wrap up on July 19.