Joao Felix thrilled with brace in Atletico thrashing

Joao Felix was delighted with his two-goal performance in Atletico Madrid's 5-0 thrashing of Osasuna in LaLiga on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old attacker struck twice before goals from Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco lifted Atletico to a comfortable win.

Joao Felix moved onto eight goals in his first season at Atletico and the Portugal international was happy with his display.

"I'm feeling good and very happy because of the two goals and the 5-0 win," he said.

He added: "It's very different. We like playing with fans in the stands, even away from home. We have to get used to it and continue like this."

Atletico moved into fourth in the table, sitting two points clear of Real Sociedad – who have a game in hand – and Getafe.

Diego Simeone said it was important to claim three points as Atletico recorded their first win since returning from the coronavirus-enforced break.

"It's important. We needed a win and we were up against a side that completed a great game in San Sebastian," the Atletico coach said.

"We knew we'd encounter difficulties like the ones we found.

"The game was very evenly matched until we went 2-0 up. Both sides had their chances.

"I think our attacking players were fast and clinical and we benefitted from that."

Atletico are in action again with a clash at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday.