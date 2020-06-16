Illarramendi's season expected to be over after Real Sociedad training injury

Champions League hopefuls Real Sociedad may have to do without Asier Illarramendi for the rest of their LaLiga campaign after he suffered another injury setback.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been out of action since August, having had surgery to repair a fractured shin bone and a screw placed in his ankle due to ligament damage.

La Real confirmed on Tuesday the 30-year-old sustained a grade two adductor injury during a training session on Monday, with reports in Spain claiming he is unlikely to return this season.

The club also announced midfield Luca Sangalli will undergo surgery on his left knee due to "recurrent instability".

Imanol Alguacil's side sit fourth in LaLiga, one point clear of Getafe and Atletico Madrid, and face Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorroza on Thursday.