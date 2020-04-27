Igor Gomes' agent talks up Real Madrid transfer

Igor Gomes' agent Wagner Ribeiro said he is dreaming of taking the Sao Paulo attacker to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Sao Paulo's Igor has attracted interest from across Europe, with the 21-year-old linked to Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla and Ajax.

Madrid have spent heavily in the Brazilian market, signing young trio Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus in recent seasons.

And Ribeiro talked up the possibility of Igor – who has been compared to Kaka – swapping Sao Paulo for Madrid.

"I've been working with Igor since he was 12 years old," Ribeiro told Fox Sports. "He is on the radar of all the big clubs in Europe.

"He is a starter at Sao Paulo and he is a different sort of player. He has the kind of style they appreciate in Europe: he scores goals, starts moves, makes assists... he is a complete player.

"There has been talk that Madrid want him but I said it wasn't the right time to talk about that. But I do have the dream of one day taking him to the Bernabeu.

"I like Real Madrid as a club. If the opportunity arises, I would do it with pleasure."