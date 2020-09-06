English
Fati becomes Spain's youngest goalscorer in Nations League clash with Ukraine

Ansu Fati became Spain's youngest goalscorer in history with his strike in the first half of Sunday's clash with Ukraine in Madrid.

The brilliant Barcelona forward marked his first international start with a fine effort to make it 3-0 before half-time in the Nations League match being played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati became the youngest player to net for Spain.

It was the culmination of a fine opening period for Fati, who also won the penalty for Sergio Ramos to open the scoring, with a looping header from the Real Madrid defender then doubling Spain's lead.

Fati made his senior international debut off the bench in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Germany.

