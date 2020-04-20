Fabregas 'fully confident' Messi will stay at Barca, open to coaching Madrid

Cesc Fabregas is "fully confident" Lionel Messi will see out his career at Barcelona, while the Monaco star left the door open to coaching LaLiga rivals Real Madrid.

Messi's future has dominated headlines, having clashed with board members at LaLiga champions Barca this season, a campaign which has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is contracted until 2021, has been linked to Serie A outfit Inter and boyhood club Newell's Old Boys – speculation Messi branded as "fake news" earlier this month.

Fabregas spent three years alongside Messi at Camp Nou, where the pair won LaLiga, the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Asked about Messi, Fabregas told Cadena COPE: "I speak with Messi and his idea has always been to end his career at Barcelona.

"Many things can happen at a club but I am fully confident that his career will end at Barca."

Fabregas came through Barca's youth system, leaving at 16 to join Premier League giants Arsenal in 2003.

The Spaniard established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world before returning to Barca in 2011.

Despite his strong links to Barca, Fabregas has not ruled out coaching Madrid in the future.

The 32-year-old added: "You can never say never, I know this very clearly. As a player, maybe, but as a coach it is different because you can manage 30 teams in your career.

"As a player the contracts are longer but as a coach you are likely to have many more opportunities because they can kick you out after two days."