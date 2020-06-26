Dortmund still in 'close contact' with Madrid over Hakimi despite Inter speculation

Borussia Dortmund remain in "close contact" with Real Madrid regarding the future of on-loan wing-back Achraf Hakimi despite reports Inter are close to agreeing a fee with Los Blancos.

The Spain-born Morocco international has spent the past two seasons on loan at Bundesliga side Dortmund, particularly impressing this season when deployed as a right-sided wing-back.

Hakimi has a haul of five goals and 10 assists in the league this term, making him the most productive defender in the division from an attacking perspective.

Dortmund have not been shy about their desire to see Hakimi remain at Signal Iduna Park, with sporting director Michael Zorc saying he was hopeful of finding a "solution" on Thursday.

Media reports claiming Inter and Madrid are close to agreeing a deal worth an initial €40million have since intensified, but Dortmund do not appear to be accepting defeat just yet.

"We know what we can and cannot do in the Hakimi case," Zorc told Sport1. "We are in close contact with Real Madrid. He's still our player for a few days."

Dortmund are due to play their final match of the season at home to Hoffenheim on Saturday, with Hakimi potentially pulling on BVB's yellow and black jersey for the last time.