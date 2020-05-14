Di Vaio sympathises with Florenzi after 'less passion' comments rile Valencia fans

Former Italy and Valencia striker Marco Di Vaio sympathised with Alessandro Florenzi after the full-back riled Los Che supporters when suggesting there was "less passion" for the team than at his parent club Roma.

Florenzi, who joined Valencia on loan in January, was speaking about various subjects during an Instagram Live session earlier this week – one focus being his time at Valencia, his first non-Italian club.

He suggested there was not as much passion for the team as he experienced towards his hometown club Roma, but pointed out the players were subsequently able to enjoy more freedom.

Florenzi has already indicated he expects to return to Roma at the end of the season, with the Italian struggling to make much of an impression on the pitch at Mestalla.

Di Vaio holds fond memories of Valencia and its people following two years with the club until 2006, but he also understands why Florenzi might not appreciate it as much, such is his love for the Eternal City and Roma.

Speaking to Stats Perform, Di Vaio said: "Valencia is a beautiful city, sunny as its citizens.

"Florenzi comes from Rome and when you leave the place you love, it is always hard to appreciate where you are and what you have.

"It happened to me too and to other players I played with, despite arriving in great cities with clubs in favourable conditions.

"When you leave your heart there [where you were], you can't appreciate here [where you are]. What happened in the last six months haven't helped Florenzi to appreciate Valencia at its best.

"He went there to play enough to be at the Euros, but then when it all stopped he may have gone back home and couldn't probably appreciate the city.

"I realise it may have not been easy. But for sure, he will have noticed how warm the city, the people and the fans are and how wonderful the stadium is and how organised the club is."