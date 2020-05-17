Coronavirus: LaLiga clubs to train in groups of 10 from Monday

LaLiga clubs have been given approval to begin training in groups of up to 10 players from Monday.

Following LaLiga's coronavirus hiatus, players were allowed to resume individual work on May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures.

Although strict guidelines are set to remain in place for Madrid and Catalonia over the coming weeks, the lockdown is being eased in many other regions of Spain, with Saturday's COVID-19 death toll dropping to 102, the lowest daily figure for two months.

But in accordance with government regulations and protocols, clubs will be able to resume group sessions at their training bases from Monday.

Initially teams will be required to work in groups of no more than 10 players, but they are still not permitted to use changing facilities and must arrive and leave individually.

The groups must work on different pitches, or at the very least in opposite halves.

Each group of players will be allowed to use gym facilities at the same time, as long as social distancing is adhered to and disinfection protocols are maintained.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas is hopeful of resuming the 2019-20 season on June 12, with Germany's Bundesliga the first of Europe's top-five leagues to return to the pitch following its resumption on Saturday.