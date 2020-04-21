Coronavirus: Barcelona give away Camp Nou naming rights

Barcelona have given away the naming rights to their Camp Nou stadium for next season in an effort to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Barca said the stadium rights would be ceded to the club's foundation to sell on to a title sponsor.

Funds generated for the 2020-21 season would be used to invest in research projects in Catalunya and around the world relating to the battle against COVID-19.

Barca have never previously offered up commercial rights for their stadium name.