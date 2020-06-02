Coronavirus: Atletico's Carrasco says it will be weird playing without fans

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco said it will be "strange" playing behind closed doors when LaLiga restarts following the COVID-19 crisis.

Suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, LaLiga will get back underway with a derby clash between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

Diego Simeone's Atletico – sixth in the standings and a point adrift of the Champions League places – will travel to Athletic Bilbao on June 14.

"It is a bit strange behind closed doors, but we are professions and we will do things in the best way so that the fans can watch a beautiful game on TV," Carrasco, who is back on loan at Atletico from Chinese side Dalian Professional, said.

Atletico have not played since sensationally eliminating Champions League holders Liverpool in the last 16 of the competition in March.

Simeone's men had also drawn back-to-back LaLiga matches prior to the 2019-20 season being postponed.

Belgium international Carrasco added: "I'm very happy to see everyone and be able to train with everyone.

"The team is fine. We have worked hard to prepare for the first match.

"This stage is set to enter that match in a good state."