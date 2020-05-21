English
Ceballos reiterates desire to succeed at Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has reiterated his desire to be successful at Real Madrid after his loan spell at Arsenal.

Ceballos is on a season-long loan at the Premier League club but is contracted with Madrid until 2023.

However, the nine-time Spain international is still eager to succeed with the LaLiga giants, having arrived from Real Betis three years ago.

"I am a Real Madrid player … and any player in the world would like to play for Real Madrid," Ceballos told TVE on Wednesday.

"I have a contract with them for three more years and they are the ideal team to succeed."

Ceballos is preparing for a return to Premier League action, with top-flight clubs in England returning to training this week.

The 23-year-old revealed Arsenal players had returned no positive tests for coronavirus.

"We passed the tests and the truth is that the whole team has tested negative," Ceballos said.

