Cazorla agrees to join Xavi's Al Sadd

Santi Cazorla has agreed to join Al Sadd following the expiration of his Villarreal contract.

The 35-year-old midfielder will soon head to Doha and complete the formalities of the deal before joining the team coached by former Spain team-mate Xavi, alongside whom he won two European Championships.

Cazorla spent close to two years on the sidelines from October 2016, during which he feared he would have to have his foot amputated due to an infection following ankle surgery.

However, he returned to Villarreal from Arsenal and made 86 appearances over the past two seasons, earning a recall to the Spain squad in June 2019, and will continue his career in Qatar.

"We have reached an agreement with Santi Cazorla," a tweet posted by Al Sadd read.

"He will reach Doha soon to complete the formalities and join the team. Welcome to Al Sadd, Santi!

"We wish you all the best and that we can get many titles together. Thank you very much."

Xavi signed a one-year contract extension with Al Sadd in July, despite links to the Barcelona job.

The 40-year-old took charge of the team last year and led them to the Qatari Super Cup and Qatar Cup in his first season at the helm.