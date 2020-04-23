Braithwaite hoping for long Barcelona stay

Martin Braithwaite is eager for a long stay at Barcelona amid reports the LaLiga club are already looking to sell the forward.

Braithwaite, 28, arrived at Barca from Leganes in February in a controversial move after his €18million release clause was triggered as an emergency signing.

While recent reports have suggested Barcelona may already be considering selling Braithwaite, the Denmark international – who signed a contract until 2024 – is still keen to make his mark at Camp Nou.

"I am sure I am going to stay even more than four and a half years. That's how I see it in my head," Braithwaite told ESPN.

"Right now, I just want to go and play and enjoy and win titles with this team because that's what I am here to do."

Braithwaite had made just three appearances for Barcelona before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Middlesbrough forward has set himself high goals with the Spanish giants, who were top of LaLiga when the campaign was stopped.

"For me, at Barcelona, I am looking at all these legendary players that played here, and all the periods where they had some of the best teams, and for me one of the goals is to be able to say I played in one of the best Barca teams in a generation," Braithwaite said.

"I want people to be able to look back at the team I played in and say, 'Yeah, that was one of the best teams there have been in Barca's history'. That's a huge motivation for me and it comes with a lot of hard work, but I am willing to put in the work. I am just excited."