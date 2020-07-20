Barcelona's Lenglet to have treatment on groin injury

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet will spend the start of this week undergoing treatment on a right groin injury.

Lenglet hobbled off in the 50th minute of Barca's 5-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves in their final LaLiga outing of the season on Sunday.

While his team-mates undertook a recovery session on Monday, the France international began a treatment programme that the club said will last "for the next few days".

Barca face Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Camp Nou on August 8 and it would seem unlikely he will be a doubt for the game.

Antoine Griezmann has missed Barca's past two games with a hamstring problem and continued specific on-pitch work as part of his recovery.