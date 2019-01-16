English
Barcelona? I can't say anything - Stuani

Girona forward Cristhian Stuani was non-committal when asked about speculation linking him with LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Stuani, 32, has reportedly emerged as a target for leaders Barca following his 12 goals for Girona this season.

The Uruguay international's LaLiga tally is the best return from a player outside of Barca pair Lionel Messi (17) and Luis Suarez (14).

Quizzed about a looming switch to Camp Nou, Stuani – who reportedly has a €15million release clause – told reporters: "I can't say anything."

Girona – ninth in LaLiga – face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 fixture on Wednesday, before travelling to Real Betis four days later.

Barcelona reject Neymar phone call reports
