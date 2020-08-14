Barcelona defender Umtiti tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona have revealed Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for coronavirus.

The French defender's status was announced following COVID-19 tests carried out among the Barca squad on Thursday.

Umtiti is asymptomatic and isolating at home, the club revealed, though the centre-back was already certain to miss the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

The 26-year-old - who has made just 18 appearances in all competitions in the 2019-20 season - had not travelled with his team-mates to Lisbon due to a knee injury.

"After the PCR tests carried out on Thursday, the first-team player Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for COVID-19," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The players is asymptomatic, is in good health and isolating at home.

"The club has informed the relevant sporting and health authorities, as well as tracing all the people who have had contact with the player so that they can undergo the corresponding PCR tests."

With Umtiti unavailable, compatriot Clement Lenglet was chosen to start alongside Gerard Pique at the heart of Barcelona's defence for Friday's clash with Bundesliga champions Bayern.