Bale open to Premier League return but Real Madrid 'making things very difficult'

Gareth Bale would consider returning to the Premier League and blames Real Madrid for not letting him leave the club sooner.

The Wales international made just 20 appearances in all competitions last season and asked to be left out of the squad to face Manchester City in last month's Champions League last-16 second leg.

He came close to moving to the Chinese Super League last year, only for Madrid to pull the plug on a deal at the 11th hour, and has since been linked with Manchester United and former club Tottenham.

And with the current transfer window open for another month, Bale admits to being disappointed at not being granted a move away from the Spanish capital.

"I tried to leave last year but they blocked everything at the last second. It was a project I was excited for but it didn't materialise," he told Sky Sports.

"There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won't allow it or they've done something. It's down to the club.

"I want to play football, I am still motivated to play football, so I guess it's on the club. They are in control of everything.

"I have a contract, all I can do is carry on what I am doing and hopefully something comes up.

"I am only 31 still but I feel I am in great shape still and feel like I have a lot to give. We will see what happens.

"It's in the club's hands but they make things very difficult to be honest."

Asked about the prospect of a return to the Premier League, Bale said: "If those options arise, it is something I'd look at for sure.

"We'll see what happens. We have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well.

"Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid's hands."

Bale played just twice for Madrid upon their return to action in June but has been included in Wales' squad for this week's Nations League games with Finland and Bulgaria.

Despite a lack of playing time, the 31-year-old is raring to go for his national side and he took aim at Madrid by saying it is nice to be in an environment where he feels valued.

"I think everyone knows how much I love coming away with Wales," he said. "It's nice to be back at a place where you are a little bit more appreciated and supported by your fans no matter what.

"We're all focused. We haven't had much time to prepare for these games. I haven't been back in training yet - I have just come back off holiday.

"I have kept myself fit over the summer. We just need to prepare for next year's Euros. We have a lot of games leading into that and it starts on Thursday."