Atletico defender Vrsaljko undergoes knee procedure

Sime Vrsaljko has undergone surgery on his left knee, Atletico Madrid announced on Thursday.

The Croatia international has had an arthroscopic procedure done to clean up material following an operation to repair ligament damage last season.

Vrsaljko will begin recovery work on Friday and while Atletico have not revealed a timescale for his return, media reports in Spain have suggested the right-back should be fit in time for the resumption of the LaLiga campaign next month.

"Vrsaljko underwent an arthroscopy on his left knee at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra in Madrid," the club said in a statement.

"The procedure consisted in the extraction of osteosynthesis material from the ligament surgery he underwent 16 months ago.

"The Croatian is to immediately begin the recovery phase on Friday with physiotherapy treatment and readaptation sessions."

After spending the previous campaign on loan at Inter, Vrsaljko has made seven appearances in all competitions for Diego Simeone's side in 2019-20.

Atleti's squad are back in training ahead of a proposed restart to proceedings in Spain on June 12 following the coronavirus pandemic.