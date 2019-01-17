Atleti confirm Saul has thigh injury

Atletico Madrid have confirmed midfielder Saul Niguez sustained a thigh injury in the Copa del Rey match with Girona on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's side exited the competition on away goals after drawing 3-3 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Saul had to be replaced 11 minutes into the second half and Atleti said a subsequent injury assessment has determined the midfielder has suffered a "high-grade post-traumatic myofascial injury to his thigh".

The club put no timescale on the recovery of Saul, who has started 17 LaLiga games for the side second in the table behind Barcelona.

A club statement read: "Saul Niguez has undergone this Thursday [an] MRI scan at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra to know the exact extent of the injury he suffered in the Copa del Rey match against Girona and that prevented him from finishing the match caused by a thigh bruise, being replaced by Rodrigo.

"Our midfielder suffers a post-traumatic myofascial injury to his thigh. He is pending clinical evolution."