Alba: United and Juve? My dream is to retire at Barca

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba wants to retire at Camp Nou amid links with Manchester United and Juventus.

Alba's contract expires in 2020 and the Spain international has expressed his bemusement over a lack of progress regarding a new deal.

The 29-year-old's situation has reportedly alerted Premier League giants United and Serie A champions Juve.

Alba, however, has no plans to leave LaLiga leaders Barca, where he has played since arriving from Valencia in 2012.

"You never know in football, but I repeat that my intention is to stay here come what may," Alba told Sport when asked about the United and Juve interest.

"I have never seen myself outside of Barcelona, since I have been at Barca it's my dream [to stay]. As the years have passed I have kept growing and I notice the affection from the fans even more.

"I have always seen myself in Barcelona and my dream is to retire here."

Alba added: "It's cost too much to get here to then have to leave. I have my family here, their support, the fans and my teammates. I don't think I'd be happier anywhere else."

"Since I have been here, I have felt valued," he added. "The club always make an effort with the players they want to keep and those they want to bring in. I don't have any complaints at the moment."