ChildFund Pass it Back Programme

With a long-standing and trusted presence in many of the world’s poorest communities, the ChildFund Alliance works in partnership with children, their families and local organisations to achieve lasting change, respond to humanitarian emergencies and promote children’s rights.

ChildFund implements programs to improve education, healthcare and child protection. It also delivers programs to build the resilience of children and youth, including sport for development.

ChildFund Australia is currently implementing ChildFund Pass It Back. This highly successful and unique program was originally established for children living in rural and remote communities of Laos and Vietnam, who face significant challenges around poverty and inequality.

DONATE TO HELP DISADVANTAGED CHILDREN IN ASIA

US$23

Can buy a pair of children’s sports shoes

US$160

Can fund first aid equipment

US$960

Can buy equipment for three teams

: